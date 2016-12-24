Superstore Adds More Than 1000 New Items To Meet Surrey’s Residents’ Need For Global Flavors

SURREY – On Friday, the newly renovated Real Canadian Superstore® location in Surrey celebrated its grand reopening.

The store located at 7550 King George Boulevard has been revamped to match Canadian consumers’ growing desire for value, fresh food, and global flavours. In addition to the President’s Choice®, no name® and national brand products customers love, they now have access to more than 2500 global flavours from around the world including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Customers will have access to popular brands such as Suraj®, ARZ Fine Foods™, Rooster™, Britannia, Tilda, Maggie, Shan, Rubicon, Golden Temple, Shanna, T&T and many more.

“The Surrey community is so diverse and we think it is important that we have a variety of items available to meet everyone’s needs, all at super prices,” says Don Godard, store manager. “Many of our customers have told us that they make trips to specialty stores in addition to shopping here, so we wanted to make their lives a little easier by providing them with a true one stop shop for groceries in Surrey.”

Whether residents are cooking their favourite chickpea curry or looking to add more global flavours to their meals, the Real Canadian Superstore® has something for everyone. Walking around the store, customers will find hundreds of new products including fresh Punjabi Cookies, ARZ Cream Product, T&T Dried Goji Berries and Cool Running Jamaican Curry Powder to name a few.

New to the store is also the Click & Collect™ online grocery service that provides a great solution for time-starved Surrey residents. Click and Collect™ is a convenient way to do grocery shopping online with the added benefit of picking up the order when the customers are ready. Personal shoppers at Real Canadian Superstore® prepare the order for the customer and bring it out to them when they arrive.The Click & Collect™ program at Real Canadian Superstore® offers customers the same super prices on a wide variety of products – from coffee to coffee makers – and the same services they’ve come to expect at our stores.

Recognized for offering quality products at super prices, the Real Canadian Superstore® offers fresh produce, great bakery offerings, deli and cheeses, a wide array of fresh meats and seafood along with President’s Choice®, no name® and national brand products.

The Real Canadian Superstore® is open Monday to Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.