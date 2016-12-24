Indo-Canadian Mountie Cleared Of Misconduct Allegations

RCMP Const. Amit Goyal was serving in Osoyoos, B.C., when he was accused of five allegations under the RCMP Act, including making false or misleading statements to a member of a superior rank.

VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian RCMP officer facing allegations of misconduct has been cleared after being suspended with pay for more than three years.

RCMP Const. Amit Goyal was serving in Osoyoos, B.C., when he was accused of five allegations under the RCMP Act, including making false or misleading statements to a member of a superior rank, reported Canadian Press.

A statement from E Division Deputy Cmdr. Craig Callens says he withdrew the allegations after reviewing information from Goyal’s lawyer that provided different theories that couldn’t be disputed because of contradictory expert information.

Callens says the information hadn’t been available before, and once reviewed he made the decision that there wasn’t a likelihood of proving the allegations against Goyal.

Callens doesn’t say what the allegations were against the officer.

Goyal remains a member of the RCMP, and Callens says given his prolonged absence, efforts will now focus on making sure he meets the required standards and training before his return to duty.

Goyal left Osoyoos under unexplained circumstances after he reported two vehicles stolen from his home in the fall of 2012 that were later found abandoned and burned in the countryside.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Callens explained in a written statement he received new information this fall that meant there was no chance of substantiating the claims against the officer, reported CBC News.

“The materials contained information that provided alternate theories that could not be disputed due to contradictory expert information,” he wrote.

“Once reviewed, I was able to reach the decision that it was not in the public interest to proceed.”

RCMP in Trail did an internal investigation of Goyal and the two vehicles at the time of the incident.

Police would not comment on that investigation or whether criminal charges were ever recommended against Goyal.

In 2013, the RCMP suspended Goyal with pay.

He was then ordered to attend a disciplinary hearing to face three allegations of “disgraceful or disorderly conduct that could bring discredit to the RCMP” and two counts of “making false, misleading or inaccurate statements to a superior during an investigation.”

That disciplinary hearing had been postponed six times over three years.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Annie Linteau said the RCMP hoped Goyal’s case “would be resolved in a timely manner. However, there were a series of processes, logistical requirements and four requests for adjournment by Const. Goyal and/or his counsel that contributed to significant delays in having this matter resolved in a timely fashion.”

Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada spokesman Rob Creasser said the length of time it took to resolve Goyal’s case is inexcusable.

“There is no external review of the RCMP discipline system,” he said.

“The term I’ve heard used, and I think it is accurate, is a kangaroo court.”

Despite the allegations being dropped, Goyal’s career in law enforcement is likely over, Creasser said.

“The RCMP senior executive will look at him as being a pariah. I really don’t think his career advancement will take place at all.”

The RCMP said it will retrain Goyal and return him to the police force.

“Once the member completes the mandatory requirements necessary to return to full duty, this matter will be assessed by the Career Development and Resourcing Officer, in consultation with Const. Goyal, to determine a staffing location,” said Sgt. Linteau.