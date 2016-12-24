It’s A Boy For Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI – Bollywood royalty Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome their first born, baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on Tuesday.

The couple, who both come from a prominent Bollywood film clans, are celebrating the birth of their first child as celebratory greetings poured in from the film fraternity.

In a statement issued to the media, the couple said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016.”

“We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena,” it added.

Saif, son of late Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and noted actor Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with the Kareena Kapoor, the star of numerous Bollywood films, in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children — daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.