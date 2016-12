Paramjit Singh Keram passed away on Tuesday, Dec 20 in Surrey Memorial Hospital. He was from Tanda (hoshiarpur) and was owner of RUSH SIGNS. Funeral services on Monday, Dec. 26/16 at

Riverside Funeral Home at 9.30a.m. Contact Kunal or Tarun Keram at 6045993973 or 6048372573 or 6047633971.

Paramjit Singh Keram

Born January 27, 1956

Village: Urmar

Business: Rush Signs

Wife: Sarvjit Keram

Sons: Kunal Keram, Tarun KeramSi