Sikh-American Honoured With ‘Young Hero’ Award

AMRITSAR – A young Sikh-American, Balmeet Singh, who dared a hatemonger, was awarded with the ‘Young Hero’ award in the US.

Reportedly, on September 30, Balmeet was accosted by an angry stranger, later identified as David Hook, outside a restaurant who threw some drink on his face and threatened him with his life.

Balmeet yelled back following which the suspect started moving towards the parking lot. He followed the accused to get his description and note the licence plate number on his vehicle. He had grown up in Bakersfield, Kern County.

Inderpreet Singh of American Sikh Council (ASC) told TOI on Monday that Balmeet was given the Young Sikh Hero award at Bakersfield, California, by mayor Harvey Hall. He said, “Because the 30-year-old realtor and health clinic administrator had a beard and the traditional turban worn by Sikh men, Balmeet was first bewildered and then afraid that he maybe assaulted.”

The alleged attacker shouted that Balmeet was a threat to the country and hurled racial abuse at him before running away in a pick-up truck. Inderpreet said the man was later arrested and charged with hate crime but not before the community put intense pressure on police to take appropriate action.

He said Balmeet was determined to educate the local community about Sikhism and bring people of all faiths together in order to combat hatred and ignorance towards all groups. “Balmeet has galvanized the community of Bakersfield to take a stand against bigotry and racism. He even organized an event at the local gurdwara with city officials, politicians and faith leaders to highlight this issue,” the councillor said.

Inderpreet added that Balmeet also focused on the issue of bystanders not wanting to take action when they see a crime being committed, especially if the victim is of a minority community. He said, “Balmeet had been speaking out at several events for nearly two months, up and down California.”