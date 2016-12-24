Our Cities Doing A Bad Job Clearing Snow

Dear Editor:

It is a widespread snowy problem across the province. People seek solution.

The situation on road and major streets remain extremely bad for several days after the heavy snowfall of the season in British Columbia.

This year Snow storm revealed our poorly planned system that how we are incapable of cleaning up snow from the ground.

Sometime due to inadequate management also increase public misery aftermath of natural disaster. One thing certainly be assured that if some wise steps taken in advance for the removal of snow than it could be prevented worsening situation at certain level.

Every one of us suffering hardship because snow removal process was not undertaken timely. No enough man and material power in possession to reach everywhere. As a result most of the streets, cul-de sac, sidewalks and parking area become icy, slippery and unsafe to walk and drive.

Due to unsecure condition on roads many weak, sick and seniors people forced to stay in-door. They passing through difficult moment. It was absolutely nightmare for them to go out and buy grocery, food, medicine or daily necessary things. They trapped in awkward position.

Some streets surroundings the Schools were not clean properly and no salt was scattered there therefore kids had difficulties attending classes.

Extreme cold and icy condition remain stable more than a week long. The trouble effecting everyone seriously. Whether rich or poor everybody on equal equator of trouble. People look panic and worried. Constantly monitoring weather patterns and anxious to see when situation turn to normal.

Ontario and Alberta province always experience heavy to very heavy snow fall but elaborate system existed there. They can manage how to remove snow immediately and minimize public trouble. So why we could not adopt similar method and apply here to solve situation ?

Environment Canada issues weather alert. It is important for people but why not issue any strategy alert to government authority so they become fully prepared to clean roads and streets aftermath of snow fall.

Every now and then citizens reminded to keep themselves ready with necessary kits and equipments for earthquake disaster. Why do not BC government take precautionary steps to save public from suffering when snowy and icy condition occurred on streets ?

Our politicians and public representatives happily attend party, functions and celebration but in the event of winter storm where are those public representatives ? Why they do not stand together in the event of sorrow ?

Have they visited their respective constituency and examine about the street condition ? Did any elected politician take picture and submitted to the city authority to apprise that how desperately assistance required to alleviate the pubic trouble ?

There is dire in need to discuss the matter with concerned authority in order to introduce new plan about snow cleaning. Public representatives should grab this opportunity and initiate dialogue to minimize problem.

If existing snow removal system remain in force than in future we have to face similar trouble during storm. Therefore we need to be alert and well prepare for that.

Hanif A. Patel

Surrey, BC