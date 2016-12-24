Another Surrey Shooting Sends Man To Hospital In Critical Condition

Surrey RCMP received reports of gunfire in the 13500-block of 91st Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. and found the man who had been shot.

SURREY — Another shooting in Surrey has sent a 45-year-old man to hospital in critical condition after he was shot in North Surrey early Saturday morning, police say.

“He did have some operations and is now in stable condition,” Sergeant Alanna Dunlop told the Now Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.