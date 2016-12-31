Year 2016 Is The Beginning Of The End Of Capitalism By Dr. Sawraj Singh

According to Marx, capitalism started in the sixteenth century. For the last five hundred years capitalism has constantly expanded its markets and profit. From earlier nation states to colonialism, to imperialism and finally to globalization, there has been constant expansion of world capitalist market and all the barriers to the free flow of capital have been removed. In colonialism, military power was used to enslave other nations. Under imperialism, military force was withdrawn and finance capital was used subdue other nations. Globalization added culture and technology to capital to enslave other nations and cultures. In the year 2016, for the first time in the history of capitalism, it has gone into the reverse gear. The year 2016 will go in the history as the year when the era of globalization has ended and the era of a multi polar world has started. The end of globalization era started with its defeat in England, the birth place of capitalism. The vote for coming out of the European Union was a vote against globalization. In Germany, the leading capitalist country of Europe, Angela Merkel’s party lost in a state election. The forces of establishment also lost in Italy where people voted on the issue of change in the constitution. In France, Fillon’s election as his party’s candidate for the President represents defeat for the forces of establishment and globalization. The rising anti refugee sentiment in Europe is in reality the rising feeling against globalization. Pope continues to openly oppose capitalism. The biggest defeat of the traditional capitalism and its highest state, globalization, occurred in America with the victory of Trump. America is the most powerful capitalist country in the world and is the undeclared leader of globalization. Trump represents anti establishment, anti globalization and anti traditional capitalism force. The defeat of the traditional capitalism in the USA represents the biggest setback for them. In 2016, America ceased to be the only superpower of the world and the policeman of the world. The year 2016 has ended the American era which started with the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the year 2016, the world has truly become multi polar. In this year, the major trends of decline of the west and rise of the east have become very clear. Russia has reemerged as a major player in the world affairs. The American magazine Forbes has declared Putin as the most powerful leader of the world for the fourth year in succession. Russia has become an undeclared leader for the nationalists in Europe. In the Middle East, a trilateral axis of Russia-Iran and Turkey has emerged. Egypt, the most populous Arab country is also leaning toward Russia. The victory in Syria has sent a strong signal to the world that the balance of power in the world has shifted to the east and the capitalist world has started crumbling. China has started challenging America in Asia and has scored major victories in Asia. Philippines was a very close American ally. However, President Duterte has decided to switch sides and become China’s friend. President Park of South Korea has been impeached. She was considered pro American and anti China. Thailand was another close American ally. However, the army wants to develop close relations with China. Many Asians countries feel that Trump is unlikely to continue the policy of containing China. China is reviving the policy of taking inspiration from Mao and reestablishing the leading role of the communist party. The year 2016 will be associated with the fall of the traditional capitalism and the rise of the alternate models of development. The Russian and the Chinese models are different from the traditional capitalist model of development. India is the only major country in the world which seems to have decided to stick to the traditional capitalist model of development and continue its tilt toward west. We can certainly hope that India will reconsider its policies.

