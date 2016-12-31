Santa Singh Jingle Bells To His Own Bollywood Tune

Grip Singh started the tradition that confuses children and his neighbours seven years ago. Singh said the East Indian Christmas music he added to the video he posted online tops it off. He’s considering putting a speaker on his sleigh next year to play it on his journey.

WINNIPEG – An Indo-Canadian man known as Santa Singh is jingle belling to his own tune in the frozen streets of Winnipeg.

Grip Singh has been riding dog sleds through his neighbourhood every year around Christmas time for the last seven years.

They’re no reindeer, but Grip Singh says don’t be fooled — these dogs pull just the same.

Titan, a four-year-old Alaskan malamute, and Isis, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, have been pulling Singh through his suburban Winnipeg neighbourhood every year for Christmas, reported CBC News.

Singh, dressed in a Santa suit, started the tradition seven years ago.

“The kids get a kick out of it,” he said. “They have a lot of questions for mom and dad.”

This year Singh posted a video of his ride through Amber Trails in Winnipeg on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1Kk7q8pvNk

He said the result has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m a Sikh man and I wear a turban and stuff and they find it hilarious that there’s this guy dressed up as a Santa Claus and he’s wearing a turban and stuff.”

Singh said the East Indian Christmas music he added to the video he posted online tops it off. He’s considering putting a speaker on his sleigh next year to play it on his journey.

“They’re like, ‘Is he confused or what is it?’”

Singh said in an era of bad news, why focus on the negative?