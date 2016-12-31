Harmony Amongst Diverse Communities Is The Key To A Bright Future

Dear Editor,

Few months ago, I started a Facebook page “Sikh Muslim Friendship Club” with the intention of promoting harmony amongst these two fairly large local communities. When I saw an online post, probably on CBC website, about Vancouver’s first Mosque (Al Jami Masjid) opening their doors for the people without housing, I noticed that the two volunteers pictured were actually not Muslims. Still, they were volunteering at a Muslim place of worship. That’s exactly what I believe in: to love and support others, regardless of their colour, religion, or race. I picked up that picture and shared it on the Facebook page. Little did I know that people were going to love the positive message so much that within couple of days, about two million people have seen it. This post was shared over 17000 times.

I’m humbled and encouraged from the response received; my faith in the goodness of people has increased yet again. I would like to thank all the people who share this vision with me and have contributed in spreading this message. May God bless you all.

Sikandar Hayat

Surrey, BC