Trudeau Not Getting As Much Love From Canadians As He Did Earlier, Says Survey

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t getting as much love as he did earlier, according to a new survey.

There appears to be a gap between how Canadians feel our reputation in the world is going, compared to the direction the country is heading domestically. That’s according to the annual Mood of Canada survey conducted by Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

It finds 63 per cent of people across the country feel its reputation has improved or somewhat improved — the highest in a decade — but support for the Federal Liberal Party is noticeably down after its first full year in office, reported News 1130.

Chairman of Nanos Research Nik Nanos explains the discrepancy. “Canadians see Justin Trudeau and the Liberals as very proactive globally and very engaged but there is, what I’ll say, a certain level of disappointment in terms of the performance of the government.”

He adds the drop is partly because of high expectations plus the reality of governing and that once you make big decisions like pipeline approvals, some will be happy and some won’t. “It’s easy for everyone to like you and think you’re doing a good job when you haven’t done a lot and I think it would be fair to say that at the end of 2015 that the Liberals hadn’t really gotten heavy into their mandate. But now they’re governing.”

Nanos says the view of the Liberal national policies coming out of Ottawa is down about 13 per cent when compared to the end of 2015. He points out part of the high international rating could be because of what we’re seeing in the US and Europe with more protectionist and nationalist movements.