Veteran Surrey NDP MLA Sue Hammell Announces Retirement

SURREY – Long-time Surrey MLA Sue Hammell will retire when her fifth term serving the constituents of Surrey-Green Timbers ends this spring.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to serve the constituents of Surrey-Green Timbers over the last 20 years. I am excited and energized heading into the new year, and was looking forward to joining BC’s next Premier, John Horgan, in government, however my husband’s recent serious illness means I must devote more time to my family,” Hammell said.

First elected in 1991, during her time in government Hammell served in a number of cabinet positions, including Minister of Housing, Recreation and Consumer Services, Minister Responsible for Co-Operatives and the Minister of Women’s Equality. She was re-elected in 1996, 2005, 2009 and 2013, most recently serving as the Official Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Substance Use.

“Tireless in her advocacy for women’s rights and BC’s families, Sue has served this province for over 20 years,” said John Horgan. “It has been an absolute pleasure to have her on our team. While I wish she was by my side as we elect a New Democrat government this coming May, family always comes first.”

Hammell said she is committed to helping elect a New Democrat government in the 2017 provincial election and will fully support the next NDP candidate for Surrey-Green Timbers.