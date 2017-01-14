Top Indian Corporate Honchos Put Their Money In Super Fight League

MUMBAI – Super Fight League (SFL), India’s first mixed martial arts (MMA) league, has roped in top corporate honchos as team owners for its upcoming season, slated to launch on January 20.

The eight teams and their owners are: Aditya Munjal of Hero Cycles (Delhi Heroes), Amit Burman of Dabur (Mumbai Maniacs), Keshav Bansal of Intex (Gujarat Warriors), Achin Kochar of VI-John (Sher-e-Punjab), Shreeram Suresh and Vinodini Suresh of 8K Miles Media (Bengaluru Yoddha), Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura of the Jaura Group and Deepak Saluja and Pramod Sharma of UV Media (UP Nawabs), Kanav Parwal and Raahil Bhatia of the SPA Capital & Belmaks Group (Haryana Sultans) and Preeti Mahapatra of Mahapatra Universal (Goa Pirates).

ET was the first to report that SFL co-owners — British business magnate and sports enthusiast Bill Dosanjh and professional boxing sensation and two-time world champion Amir Khan — have decided to tweak the format to make SFL the first point-based MMA league.

“The most important point is to have a vision aligned with the promoters and we are so happy to get young entrepreneurs, who see the value in MMA, to partner with us as team owners,” Dosanjh told ET. “We have been studying who will be the best fit for our teams on the basis of their work and commitment towards sports. It’s a great feeling to get these guys backing us.”

The franchise owners will pay an annual fee of Rs 1.5 crore to SFL and can spend up to Rs 50 lakh on players. Each team will have local players from their region and three international players. SFL will distribute 60% of the central revenue pool equally among the franchisees.

Amit Burman, vice chairman at Dabur and owner of Mumbai Maniacs, told ET that he looks at MMA as the next big sport in India. “MMA is going to get very popular in India. It will be the new avatar of wrestling and a really big thing in India,” he said. On the business model, Burman said it’s a long-term association. “Nobody is going to break even in year one, but in three to four years, one can do very well.”

On his association with the league, Keshav Bansal, the Intex Technologies director who owns Gujarat Warriors, said: “India is seeing a progressive change with the focus shifting to alternate sports and we see an opportunity in promoting SFL to popularise MMA in India. Being a sports enthusiast, it was a good opportunity to own a team in one of the futuristic sporting formats. Cleary, MMA has a long way to go and a professional league like this will provide the right ecosystem for the action sport to enter the mainstream of the country.” MMA is today one of the most followed sports online globally. In India, Dosanjh claims it is the most watched online after cricket.

While contact sports like Kabaddi and wrestling are not new to India, which has a deep-rooted culture for these sports, MMA was a new phenomenon till a few years back.

Scheduled between January 20 and February 25, SFL will see 96 fighters from 8 teams taking part in the fights.

SFL has roped in Sony Pictures Networks India as the broadcast partner for on-air as well as online streaming of the league across India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives.