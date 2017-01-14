Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Probably Didn’t Know

Ginger is one of the most widely used ingredients in home remedies. It has carminative properties, making it the perfect condiment to have for various health conditions. And winter is the perfect weather to use it, let’s see how…

Makes your body warm and cozy

Ginger contains compounds like gingerols and zingerone that are believed to keep the body warm. It helps combat cold extremities.

How to use it: Take 1 tablespoon of sliced ginger and put it in two cups of boiling water for ten minutes. After pouring, add a few drops of honey in this ginger water and drink it for at least 2 or 3 times a day.

Relaxes colder feet

As discussed, ginger has a warming effect on the body, it does wonders to the sore and cold feet.

How to use it: In a pot of boiling water, add a handful slices of ginger. Once it starts to cool, soak your feet for 15 minutes. Following this at least twice a day will keep your feet healthily warm.

Eases cough and cold

If you are suffering from cold and cough, this remedy will definitely soothe your symptoms. Make a cough syrup at home using ginger and honey and get speedy recovery.

How to use it: Take a tablespoon of raw honey and add a few drops of ginger in it. You can grate it to extract the juice. Stir well and drink this mixture. Having it at least 2 to 4 times a day will help in quick healing.

Lessen pain and inflammation

Due to its inflammatory properties, ginger is considered to be the best natural painkiller.

How to use it: Add ginger in your daily meals or prepare ginger tea to reduce body pains and inflammation.

To prepare ginger tea, peel some ginger and boil it in water for ten minutes. Remove from heat. Add lime juice and honey to taste.

Calms an upset stomach

This hot and fragrant spice effectively treats an upset stomach.

How to use it: Eating 1 gram of freshly peeled ginger per day can relieve stomach ache and even gastric problems. You could also add ginger as a spice in your food to get relief from an upset stomach. Alternatively, cut fresh ginger into small pieces and sprinkle salt on every piece. Whenever possible, chew these pieces.

Relieves stomach ache

If you regularly suffer from stomach ache, make ginger juice at home and drink it.

How to use it: You can mix 2 teaspoons of ginger juice, a teaspoon of lemon juice and a pinch of table salt or black salt. Stir the mixture properly and consume it with or without water.

For ginger candies

If you find ginger taste and aroma too sharp and spicy, make ginger candies at home. This is what you need to do: