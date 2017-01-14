Alarmingly High Rate Of Depression Among Medical Students

By Dr. Bikkar Singh Lalli

A majority of grade twelve students, these days, are consulting their teachers, friends, and parents regarding choosing an area for a college degree. Some of them have already indicated their first and second choice on their application forms, which have filled online. And it is safe to say that majority of the students, from Indo-Canadian community, are under intense pressure for choosing science courses required for admission in a medical college. The best possible advice we can give to the aspirants for higher education, is not to succumb to any pressure from any quarter, parents or peers. Choose and chase what you love, and the one that suits to your aptitude. Take an extreme care in making the crucial decision, since that can either make or break your future. “A career in the medical and allied health areas, should not be considered the end of the road. There are many more interesting career options beyond medicine,” (Dr. Natarajan, VC-MGR Medical Univ.). Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Civil Engineering will have tremendous job opportunities in the coming years. The shift in interest towards conventional energy is expected to open up plenty of opportunities for students. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during his address at Maulana Azad National Urdu University where he was receiving an honorary degree, encouraged young students to listen to their heart and do what they like, to avoid regrets about career choice later in life. In any area, self-discipline, hard work and relentless practice is the success mantra.

A recent study, published in the JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association), found that one-quarter of medical students are depressed and 11% have suicidal thoughts. In fact, medical students have an alarmingly high depression prevalence compared to what is seen in the general population, says study co-author, Dr. Douglas Mata, a resident physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. To conduct the study, researchers reviewed more than 180 studies involving 129,000 medical students worldwide, including those in Canada. They found the incidence of depression among this group was 27 per cent, compared to eight to nine per cent in the general population. “The study completes the picture of depression and wellness throughout the life cycle of physicians in training, from day one of medical school, to the last day of residency,” (Dr. Mata)

Admittedly, depression and suicide are the largest health issues facing college students at this time. Studies after studies show that mental illness among college students are on the rise. As a member of the UBC senate’s ‘Appeal Committee on Academic Standing’ for several years, I have adjudicated a number of appeals from many students including Med. students, who were experiencing depression and anxiety. Studies indicate that individuals who went into medical school actually had a more robust mental health than their peers when they were in college. However, once they got into medical school that reversed. Mental health of Medical students is a global problem of significant proportion. My niece and my daughter-in-law, went through that grind. A med. student has to be strong to handle the stress, and he/she needs a lot of support and encouragement.

The high demands placed on medical students, including studying, working overnight shifts in hospitals and sleep deprivation, are contributing factors to the risk of suicide and depression. “If you go from surgery to medicine to obstetrics to neurology, you’re always getting thrown into a new stressful situation where you have to be highly adaptable to do well there”(Dr. Mata). Medical training is extremely demanding and extremely stressful at times. The reasons, for depression, likely include academic pressure, financial stress, transition difficulties, lack of supportive relationship, and absence of immediate support from the family. Depressed students have low tolerance for frustration, and often give up more quickly on tasks they perceive as daunting.The world has gotten so much more competitive, and there’s a lot of self-inflicted pressure as well as parental pressure to excel in an environment of fierce competition both local and global.Then there are all those expectations, because you have to do well, you have to be able to succeed and graduate, and your future career is riding on that.

Parents of college going children are well advised to keep in constant touch with them, be aware of warnings signs like a feeling of sadness or despair, excessive anxiety or panic, isolation or withdrawal from typical daily activities, changes in personal hygiene, and excessive use of alcohol or other drugs, which are often used by students experiencing social anxiety to self-medicate.Despite the fact that depression and anxiety are treatable, many students are reluctant to admit they have a problem and to seek help. Convince them that for you, as loving parents, their health is more important than the grades they receive. That assurance from you will work wonders in uplifting their morale. We used that approach with our younger son, now a successful specialist.

