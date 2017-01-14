MEDITATION: The Underutilized Panacea By Dr. J Das

1 Meditation is to the mind what medication is to the body

2 In prayer we ask God to “come” to us, and in meditation we “lift” ourselves to God

3 Meditation stabilizes the body and mind, and puts us in touch with God

4 Meditation is the pathway to bliss in this life

5 Meditation helps to ensure mindfulness in everything we do

6 An earnest meditator lives a more peaceful, loving, contented and harmonious life

7 God is Spirit and the soul is Spirit, and meditation unites the two

8 Meditation is the panacea for alleviating the violence and turmoil of the world

9 Meditation allows us to realize unity and brotherhood of humanity

10 Meditation boosts immunity and promotes mental and physical health

11 Meditation connects all life in spirit and allows unity to be manifest in us

12 Meditation increases our humility, devotion, love, forgiveness and gratitude

13 Meditation stimulates greater integrity, ethics, honesty and fairness in business

14 Meditation is the peak of religious experience and leads to enlightenment

Let us all meditate and lift ourselves to a higher state of conscious living

J. Das is the President: Global Clergy Association and Member of Surrey Interfaith Council. He can be reached at dasj.kabir@gmail.com.