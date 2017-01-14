Arbitrary Property Value Hikes Designed To Pick Pockets Of Home Owners

The Editor

The bureaucratic cowboys at the BC Assessment have set the stage for the civic and provincial authorities to dip deeper into the not-too-deep pockets of the home owners, especially the seniors. While the BC Assessment Cavaliers, (prudence restrains me from calling them what I want to), have jacked up property values through the roof with the outdated taxable values, they have lowered the boom on the home owners’ grant threshold.

With the consumer-gouging monopolies, all around, jacking up the costs of services and products, many of us might be rendered homeless and face privation, especially the fixed income seniors, who have built their nests over the years to live peacefully in their twilight years.

Charnjit Singh Bal

Burnaby, BC