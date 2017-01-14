Eminent Columnist Award Presented To Widely Published Writer Dr. Sawraj Singh

PATIALA – Various intellectual, literary, art, cultural and social welfare organizations presented Eminent Columnist award to Dr. Sawraj Singh, a well known scholar and columnist, on his 70th birth day. The ceremony was held at the Bhasha Bhawan Patiala on January 5.

]Dr. S. P. Singh Oberoi Managing Trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust was the Chief Guest. Prof. Baldev Singh Baluana President, Sikh Budhijivi Council, presided. Gurbachan Singh Editor Desh Punjab Magazine Jalandhar, Tejwant Mann President, Kendri Lekhak Sabha, Sekhon and Bhai Harsimran Singh Director, Bhai Gurdas Institute Anand Pur Sahib were the main speakers.

They spoke very highly about the intellectual contributions made by Dr. Sawraj Singh. They said that Dr. Sawraj Singh made predictions about the rise of the East and China, and the decline of the West and American hegemony about 25 years ago. All these predictions have come to be true.

Harkesh Singh Sidhu(IAS), Amarinder Singh Bajaj Mayor of Patiala, Gurdip Singh(AIG) and Harinder Singh Chahal(DIG) were also on the Podium. Others who attended included Harjinder Singh Walia Head of the Journalism Dept.

Punjabi University Patiala, Pran Sabharwal, Madan Lal Hasija Former Director of the Language Department, Subhash Sharma, Dr. Hukam Chand Rajpal, Subhash Malik, Parmjit Singh Virk(SP), Nahar Singh(DSP) Satnam Singh Bedi and Dr.Laksmi Naryan Bhikhi. Dr. Bhagwant Singh President, Malwa Research Center conducted the stage.