Kejriwal Promises Drug Free Punjab Under AAP

CHANDIGARH – Taking on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on drug related issue Arvind Kejriwal said, “about 40 lakh youth in Punjab are addicted to drugs and would need de-addiction.”

Kejriwal was addressing a rally in Kharar on Tuesday seeking votes for AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu, former senior journalist. He promised that if elected to power APP government will provide drug and corruption free Punjab.

Calling Congress and SAD both side of the same coin , he said “both the parties are playing a friendly match and in order to defeat Jarnail Singh, AAP candidate from Lambi, Punjab congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting from Lambi on the request of Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.”