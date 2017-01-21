Badal “Bahu” Harsimrat Back-Tracks, Saying Violence Not In SAD Ideology In Reply To Election Commission Notice

BATHINDA – In her reply to the ECI over the complaint of allegedly inciting violence, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had maintained that adopting violence is not in the ideology of SAD.

Mansa District Election Officer Varinder Sharma claimed that Harsimrat has said that she didn’t incite violence. Rather, she had claimed that her party wanted peace that had been “attained by them after hard work of many years”.

She was served a notice by the Returning Officer, Budhlada, on January 14 after an online complaint was lodged against her.

Harsimrat, during her visit to Boha town of Budhlada constituency on January 11, claimed that if Sukhbir Badal or Prakash Singh Badal tell their supporters to adopt violence, then AAP workers would not be able to live, leave aside coming out of their homes.

She had given this statement to mediapersons in response to their queries.

It was an indirect reply to Bhagwant Mann who, during his speech at Chowke of Maur constituency in Bathinda few days back, had allegedly said that there would be black marketing of stones as people would pelt stones on Akali leaders coming to seek votes in the villages.

On this, SAD leaders had complained that Bhagwant Mann was inciting violence.

Varinder Sharma, District Election Officer, Mansa, said, “We have forwarded Harsimrat’s reply to the Election Commission in which she has said that she is a law-abiding citizen and her party wants peace. They will follow all the instructions of the ECI. She claimed that her intent was not to resort to violence as it is not the ideology of her party.”