Navjot Sidhu Threatens To ‘Expose’ Sukhbir Badal

CHANDIGARH – Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday threatened to “expose” Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for his alleged misdeeds.

“You do dhanda (business) by ruining the state. I’ll tell the people in Punjabi how and to whom you sold the state.

“You made merry at the miseries of the people of the state. I’ll expose you to the extent you cannot imagine,” Sidhu said threatening the junior Badal.

Then he said in Hindi: “Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai (Run Badal run, vacate the seat of power, people of Punjab are coming).”