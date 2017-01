MOGA – Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh held a road-show before filing his nomination from Kapurthala on Wednesday, declaring a whopping Rs. 170 crore as assets.

Total assets: Rs 169.9 cr

Immovable property: Rs 36.91 cr

Wife: Rs 23.72 cr

Movable property: Rs 87.25 lakh

Wife: Rs 22 cr

Cash in hand: Rs 5 lakh

Wife: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 64.9 cr

Wife:Rs 16.8 cr