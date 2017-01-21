By Promod Puri

Yes, I have company in my lonely abode

Just walking in, who are these folks

Arriving and departing

The door is open and revolving

Let the guests come, as they wish

Some offer bloom, others gloom

Joining the pool of

Memories, family, and friends

Karmas’ notes and reports

Complaints, compliances, and compliments

Angst, anxiety, and environments

Weapons, wars, and fights

Politics, poverty, religions and rights

Debates, discussions, and resolutions

Cherishing hopes, jokes, and anecdotes

Along with lively, spirited, and zestful rays

Consciousness also joins the meet

As an in-house voice of Supreme

And the party goes on, with

My Companions in Solitude.

