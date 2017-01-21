India Writes To UK On Return Of Udham Singh’s Belongings

CHANDIGARH – The Indian High Commissioner in London has written to the UK government to facilitate return of martyr Udham Singh’s belongings by reviewing its policy if necessary.

Information to this effect was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Centre, which said it would continue to explore ways and means to bring the articles to India.

The developments took place during the hearing of a petition filed in public interest by advocate HC Arora and Karanvir Shenty Thamman of Banur. They were seeking directions to the Centre to retrieve the belongings of the martyr.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before a Division Bench of the High Court, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain produced a copy of the letter dated December 13, 2016, sent by the Indian High Commissioner in London to the Foreign and Commonwealth office of the UK.

In the letter, the Foreign and Commonwealth office was requested to take up the matter at appropriate level with the UK government to facilitate return of the personal belongings of the martyr, including a revolver, ammunition, cobbler’s knife and diaries. It was also requested that the existing policy of the UK government, according to which “weapons or other items used in evidence in crime of such nature are not returned”, may be appropriately reviewed, if necessary.