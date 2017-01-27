Young Indo-Canadian Gunned Down At Surrey McDonald’s Monday Night

Surrey RCMP say the latest gangland murder in Surrey is believed to be targeted. The victim in the latest shooting in Surrey has been identified as 22 year old Karanpartap Waraich, whose family has been notified. “Mr. Waraich is known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide. There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police. Thankfully, there were no other victims as a result of this brazen shooting,” says S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound

SURREY – Surrey RCMP say the latest shooting in that city has killed a young Indo-Canadian man Monday night at a Surrey McDonald’s is believed to be targeted.

“Mr. Waraich is known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide. There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police. Thankfully, there were no other victims as a result of this brazen shooting,” says S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound

On Monday night just before 9:15pm, the Surrey RCMP responded to a shots fired call in the 12900 block of 96 Avenue after the driver of a Jeep Cherokee crashed into a McDonald’s sign after someone opened fire on his vehicle.

The grey SUV had been travelling westbound on 96th Avenue when shots rang out.

The Jeep crossed several lanes of traffic and went up over a sidewalk before coming to rest against the golden arches.

One witness told CTV Vancouver it sounded like an automatic weapon, with shots fired in rapid succession.

When police arrived, they located an unresponsive Waraich in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) was call to assist and, despite all efforts to revive the Waraich, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IHIT was called in and have been working with Surrey RCMP in order to continue to work through the evidence gathering phase. Neighbourhood canvassing continued throughout the day today and the

The busy stretch of road has a number of strip malls and small businesses and police say bystanders could have easily been hurt by the shooting or crash.

“Most people don’t get involved in these sorts of things and there were bystanders so it’s very fortunate nobody was hurt,” said RCMP Regional Duty Officer Insp. Suki Manj.

It’s believed the shooting was targeted and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. Integrated Forensic identification Service have completed their scene processing.

A nearby surveillance camera on a street lamp may play a role in the investigation, along with a number of witnesses.

“We do have people who have come forward with what they saw so we’re trying to round them up and gain all the information we can,” said Insp. Manj.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).