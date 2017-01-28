Record Fundraising By Chinese Community For Children’s Hospital!
It’s not only the South Asian community that is active in fundraising for BC Children’s Hospital as the Chinese community set a record with raising $2, 535, 274 at their 22nd annual For Children We Care Gala last Saturday at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver. The funds which easily surpasses their 1 million dollar goal will go towards urgently needed equipment for the Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit!
