 
Saturday, January 28th, 2017 | Posted by admin

Record Fundraising By Chinese Community For Children’s Hospital!

It’s not only the South Asian community that is active in fundraising for BC Children’s Hospital as the Chinese community set a record with raising $2, 535, 274 at their 22nd annual For Children We Care Gala last Saturday at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver. The funds which easily surpasses their 1 million dollar goal will go towards urgently needed equipment for the Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit!

