Grad Ceremony Of BEST Participants

PICS recently celebrated the graduation of 20 of its clients from its popular BEST program (Business Entrepreneurship Support and Training Program. These budding entrepreneurs gave their elevator speech and talked about their business ideas. A Mexican restaurant, a healing centre, an audiology business, a business selling disposable gloves are among the many businesses which will be starting in Metro Vancouver soon, thanks to the BEST Program and our budding participants. Certificates were given out by PICS CEO Charan Gill and MLA Harry Bains. Congratulations Grads!