Shots Fired At White Mercedes Thursday Night In Surrey After Indo-Canadian Man Killed Monday

A shooting near a busy Surrey Indo-Canadian banquet hall at 80th and near 120th in Surrey took place late last Friday night (January 20). On Monday night, a young Indo-Canadian man was killed at a McDonald’s on 96 Avenue. On Thursday night, Surrey RCMP were investigating what they say is another targeted shooting, although no one has been injured in the latest attack.

SURREY – RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating what they say is another targeted shooting, although no one has been injured in the latest attack.

Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson says in a news release that the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday night in a residential neighbourhood of central Surrey.

He says witnesses reported seeing someone in a white pickup truck firing numerous shots at a white Mercedes sedan.

The pickup fled, but officers were able to find the Mercedes and confirm it had several bullet holes, although the person inside was unhurt.

There have been a number of shootings in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland since the start of 2017.

The latest include the death of 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich in Surrey on Jan. 23, when his vehicle was hit by a volley of shots in a targeted attack, and two men injured in a targeted shooting in Abbotsford the next day.

Last Friday night, a parked SUV trick was riddled with bullets near an Indo-Canadian banquet hall in Surrey.

The RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the 8000-block of 120th Street just after 10 p.m.

Officers say several shell casings were found in the area. An initial investigation suggests shots were fired at the unoccupied vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, which is believed to be targeted.

Officers conducted neighbourhood canvassing and spoke with several witnesses to obtain further information.

Police said investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a “targeted shooting.”

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.