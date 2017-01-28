 
Saturday, January 28th, 2017 | Posted by admin

Learning About Sikhism!

Grade 12 students from Christian Secondary School on Richmond’s Highway to Heaven  (#5 Road) visited India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on Tuesday, January 24  to learn about Slkhism. They were impressed with the reception and thanked the Gurdwara Management for a very warm welcome. They were given a brief talk on Sikhism and a delicious vegetarian meal. They are seen here with Balwant Sanghera who was their guide and resource person for the visit.

Comments are closed