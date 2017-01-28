Surrey RCMP Warn Public About A Driver Allegedly Stalking Women In Guildford-Fleetwood Areas!

SURREY – Surrey RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a maroon coloured van and male driver which were involved in two suspicious incidents in the Guildford and Fleetwood areas.

On January 24th in the 16400 block of 80th Avenue at 5:00 pm, a woman was jogging and noticed a van circling the area. The van stopped and the driver got out, continuing to watch the woman. The driver tried to engage the woman in conversation and followed her on foot until she left in her vehicle.

On January 25th in the 14900 block of 96th Avenue at 3:30 pm, a girl walking her dog noticed a van following her. The van sped up and slowed down to match her pace. The girl hid and the van eventually drove away.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading this investigation. Several other units, including a forensic artist and the BC RCMP Real Time Intelligence Centre (RTICBC), are assisting. Officers will be canvassing for witnesses and looking at CCTV in the areas.

In both incidents the vehicle is described as an older maroon coloured van. A witness also describes it as having a boxy shape, sliding doors, and tinted windows. Investigators are speaking to witnesses and gathering information to determine whether it is the same maroon coloured van in both instances.

The driver is described as an adult male in his 40’s, with dark circles under his eyes, and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing dark coloured sweat pants and a black hoodie.

“This investigation is a priority for our Special Victims Unit,” says Corporal Scotty Schumann. “If anyone sees a van matching this description please call police right away and record the license plate number if you can. In both of these incidents the females were aware of their surroundings and were able to avoid a situation that did not feel safe. If you are confronted by a person jeopardizing your safety, do what you can to draw attention to yourself, remove yourself from the situation, and call police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.