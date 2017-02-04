Calendar of the Week

Punjabi Language Celebration Day

14th Annual International Mother Language Day

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Time: Doors open 1:30; Function 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

North Delta Rec. Centre 11415 – 84 Ave., Delta

Discussions: Ongoing efforts to have Punjabi language education in all levels of educational institutions.

Special Honour: PLEA will honour a prominent, well known personality of Punjabi community who has done great service for Punjabi language education in Canada.

Young Punjabi learners will share poetry, songs and ideas.

PLEA cordially invites everyone to come and be part of the annual celebration of our mother tongue Punjabi.

Free Event. Refreshments.

National Pancake Day

IHOP’s world-famous freshly-made pancake serves a much bigger purpose this year, as IHOP’s signature day of giving and pop-culture phenomenon, National Pancake Day, returns on March 7. Guests will receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, Buttermilk pancakes at participating restaurants and in return are asked to leave a donation to benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in your community. To date, IHOP has raised $24 million for local hospitals and has set a goal to raise $3.5 million this year !

SAFA Annual General Meeting

SAFA would like to invite all new and old members to attend our Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 30, 2017, 7:00-8:45pm at the Terry Salman Branch of the Vancouver Public Library, 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver. Come and meet the board of directors and find out what is planned for the coming year.

Evening Of Bhajan/Kirtan (Sai and etc)

All devotees are cordially invited at Hindu Cultural Society and Community Centre of B. C. (3885 Albert St., Burnaby) to partcipate in Evening Of Bhajan/Kirtan (Sai and etc) on

Staurday, February 18 , 2017 at 5.00 p.m.

Program: 5.15- 6.45 Bhajan/Kirtan 7.15 Bhojan.

Contact: Rajubhai Parekh 604-327-8295 Kantibhai Patel 604-522-7989 Mandir 604-299-5922

Foodie February At Guildford Library

Surrey Libraries hosts Authors Among Us: Foodie February at Guildford Library on February 15

February 1st, 2017

Surrey, BC. Guildford Library will once again host Authors Among Us. The theme for this session is Foodie February! Join authors Alan Woo, Bharti Saincher, and Claudia Lemay to chat about nutrition, recipes, and everything food-related. Light refreshments will be served.

Authors Among Us is an opportunity for community members, readers, and writers to come together for discussion. The goal is to provide a venue for local authors and avid readers to connect with each other and to discover resources available in our city.

To save your spot, please visit Guildford Library or call 604-598-7366. For more information please visit www.surreylibraries.ca.

International Women’s Day

Feb 18th 2017, 12-5PM

Langara College, 100 west 49th Avenue, Vancouver

SAFA is proud to present our free annual women’s empowerment workshop, in partnership with the Langara School of Nursing. This year our theme, as part of global 2017 International Women’s Day events, is “Be Bold For Change: Empowering Women in the Working World.” The afternoon will consist of individual presentations and an interactive panel of accomplished, professional women who will share their experiences in pursuing and achieving their career objectives. This will be a great occasion to benefit from the advice and guidance of our speakers, whether you are a high school student contemplating your future educational and career goals or a woman seeking to maximize your current working potential. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be opportunities to network with speakers, local community organizations and fellow attendees. For more info, please visit www.safa.ca or email:info@safa.ca or 778-688-3996

Free Self Employment Program Offered By PICS

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business?

Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices:

Suite 205, 12725 80th Ave, Surrey – Every 2nd Wednesday of the month

OR

8153 Main St (near Marine Dr), Vancouver – Every 3rd Wednesday of the month

All info sessions are from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

This program offers

• Business Start-Up Training

• Business Plan Writing

• Business Advisor Support

• Networking Events

• Support During Business Launch Period

Seating is limited. To attend a session, please pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722 Ext 150

Settlement Workers: Mandarin/English

Wednesdays, 1 – 5 pm – George Mackie Library, 8440 – 112 Street, Delta

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Mosaic Networking:

Are you new to the country looking to meet new friends or seeking

networking opportunities? You are invited! Refreshments will be served!

Mosaic Church meets on Saturday evening 6:30 pm in Surrey/Abbotsford.

Surrey: 12150-92 Avenue; Abbotsford: 2940 Clearbrook Road For more info

call Dave at 604 897-4224 or email dmclauren@gmail.com

Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre

“Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre supports both employers and employees. We assist employers find suitable employees through programs such as Wage Subsidy and we assist individuals to find employment through many services, including training. Best of all, all our services are FREE. For more information, please call our office at 604-580-9740.”

Borrow An eReader From Surrey Libraries

Always wanted to try one before you buy? Here’s your chance.

Check out a Kobo Touch for a 3 week loan from any Surrey Library.

Each Kobo Touch is loaded with Classics:

• Anne of Green Gables

• Tristan & Iseult

• Anna Karenina

• Count of Monte Cristo

• Mysterious Affair at Styles

Check the library catalogue for availability or reserve one today! www.surreylibraries.ca

