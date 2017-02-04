Indo-British MP Urges PM Theresa May To Renounce ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

LONDON – A senior Indian-origin British MP on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May to renounce US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on nationals of seven Muslim countries.

Virendra Sharma, MP for Ealing Southall in London, described the move a “racist” and urged May to break her “deafening silence” on the issue.

“I want to raise with you in the strongest possible terms the deafening silence of you as Prime Minister and the whole of Her Majesty’s Government on President Trump’s immoral, racist and truly un-American immigration policy,” the Labour party MP writes in his letter.

He adds: “While I understand the need to remain on good terms with the American President I do not think it does our reputation around the globe any good to be seen as silent accomplices. I know there has been some clarification from the Government on British citizens visiting the US, but any blanket travel ban is a shameful.

“I hope that you will use your greatly visible position on the world stage to emphatically renounce the newest round of offensive behaviour by President Trump.”

The India-born politician believes Trump’s actions are those of a dictator and that he is not behaving as a responsible world leader.

The 69-year-old said the executive order to ban entry to the US for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen was “racist” and threatens the American ideals of “liberty, opportunity and equality”.