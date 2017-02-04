NRI Woman Dies After Intentionally Run-Over In Australian Road Rampage

MELBOURNE – A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman has become the sixth victim of an “intentional” road rampage, 10 days after she was critically injured in the accident at a busy street here.

Bhavita Patel, who worked as a director at a global accounting firm in Melbourne, died in hospital on Monday after her family decided to turn off her life support following the fatal accident on January 20.

Bhavita Patel’s brother Mitesh, 30, told The Herald Sun: “I have no idea what to say about what happened except that I miss her and love her so much and can’t believe that I won’t see her any more.

“My parents and I are broken. But we all appreciate the love we’re getting from people.”

Patel, 33, was earlier identified as the latest victim of Dimitrious “Jimmy” Gargasoulas, 26, who was charged with five counts of murder last week. A police spokesman said charges will be amended to include the murder of Ms Patel.

Patel, from Blackburn South, died in Royal Melbourne Hospital on Monday evening from critical injuries she had sustained in the attack.

Patel said he spoke to his sister regularly after she moved from Canberra to Melbourne, including on the day of the tragedy.

“She was incredibly successful and had a great career with the corporate advisory section of Deloitte,” he said. “She was cherished by so many people and we have been overwhelmed by the love and support from family and friends.”

Patel had been working in Melbourne as a director in leading audit and economic provider Deloitte’s assurance and advisory practice.

She obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from the Australian National University in Canberra in 2004, and went on to hold various positions in the field, including as a

procurement adviser for the Australian Department of Finance and as a senior financial accountant for the Victorian Department of Transport.

Patel’s Linkedin page describes her as a “passionate” financial analyst who enjoyed “assisting her clients in improving their current finance functions by finding and implementing process efficiencies”.

The news of Ms Patel’s death came as the City of Melbourne yesterday removed the floral tributes and reopened Bourke Street, the site of the crime.