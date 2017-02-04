South Asian Man From Toronto Killed In British Town

TORONTO – A South Asian man from Toronto has been killed in a British town and the family wants to know what happened to Suren Sivananthan.

Sinthuja Suresh gave her big brother a ride to Pearson Airport shortly before the new year. It would be the last time they saw each other.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Jan. 21 and discovered Sivananthan’s body, according to a news release.

It is not clear how the 32-year-old Toronto man died but Thames Valley Police have charged three men and a 17-year-old boy with murder. The accused appeared in court Thursday.

Prashanth Thevarasa, of Farrier Place, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, England, was charged on January 24 with one count of murder.

The other men charged in relation to the murder: Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and the 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, all appeared at the court yesterday.

CBC Toronto contacted Thames Valley Police but the force declined to provide further details “due to the active legal proceedings,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Suresh said her family is distraught, and that British authorities have provided little information.

“He came all the way from Canada to there, not to die,” she told CBC Toronto. “We still don’t know what really happened to him.”

“We saw the news. They found a body. But what really happened to him?”

According to Suresh, Sivananthan travelled to Germany to visit their younger sister, who recently had a baby. He left for the trip on Dec. 30 along with their parents, she said.

He later travelled to London, England to visit friends, and was due back in Germany before returning to Toronto with his parents early next week, she said.

“He was supposed to come back with them but he’s not coming back,” Suresh said.

“He was a wonderful brother. He was a wonderful uncle. He would never hurt a fly.”

Sivananthan played for several cricket teams in the Markham Toronto Cricket League since 2009, the league said.

“We are saddened to lose a great human being in such tragedy,” a spokesperson for the league told CBC Toronto in an email.

“He is a quiet gentleman in the grounds and a passionate cricketer. His love for cricket was respected by all of the members in our league.”

Suresh said funeral arrangements will be made after her parents and sister arrive in Toronto.