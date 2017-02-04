Big Donation!

The Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation, named after the famed Indo-Canadian wrestler from Ontario, donated $14,000 to the Halton Learning Foundation to help support Milton schools with the funds going to initiatives such as mental health, breakfast programs, literacy, and inclusive classrooms. “I am absolutely thrilled the TJSF is able to support and help spread awareness on these important school initiatives”, said Tiger Jeet Singh Jr., President of the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation. “This is also our way of showing gratitude to each of the schools for their wonderful support of our foundation’s annual Miracle on Main Street toy drive charity event held this past December in support of McMaster Children’s Hospital, Halton Learning Foundation, SickKids, Halton Women’s Place and Salvation Army. As Ambassador of the Halton Learning Foundation, we are looking forward to taking a proactive role in the future to helping other schools that require financial assistance where government funding falls short.”