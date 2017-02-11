Christy Clark Goes “Dumb And Dumber” With Phony Hacking Allegations Against NDP

Asked For Proof – She Plays Stupid And Says Don’t Worry, It’s Just “Inside Baseball”!

By R. Paul Dhillon

With News Files

VANCOUVER - Premier Christy Clark has never been known to be subtle in anything she does but her new Donald-Trump like act has many wondering whether she is fit to govern as she gets set to head to polls to beg the voters for another term.

This week, Clark accused the NDP of criminally hacking her party’s website, but she quickly backed off as she had no proof about her bombshell allegation and looked stupid saying it’s just inside party politics game like “Inside Baseball”.

Asked Wednesday whether there was any proof tying the opposition party to the alleged cyberattack, Clark was unable to provide an answer, reported CTV News.

“I don’t know,” Clark told reporters.” I think people have said, when they’ve heard them talking about that… it’s been certainly suggested.”

The alleged hack, which would be considered a crime, was first publicized Monday by Liberal communications staffer Emil Scheffel on Twitter.

Scheffel said information gathered through the party’s platform consultation on Vancouver Island was stolen over the weekend, and made a vague reference to “dirty tricks by our opponents.”

Raj Sihota, the provincial director of the BC NDP, said the information Scheffel referred to had actually been published in plain view by the Liberals.

“Instead of admitting they mistakenly posted this document themselves, Christy Clark’s team is making completely unfounded allegations about being hacked,” Sihota said.

“The only thing more embarrassing… than this mistake is the feedback from British Columbians, which shows concern about rising costs like MSP and ferry fares, lack of access to quality healthcare, and the influence of her millionaire friends.”

The NDP wasn’t explicitly blamed by Scheffel for the hack until Clark pointed a finger at the party on Tuesday, an allegation she seemed uninterested in repeating the next day.

“British Columbians aren’t interested in all this inside baseball of what political parties are doing to each other,” Clark said.

That wasn’t enough for NDP leader John Horgan, however, who is demanding an apology. His party maintains the Liberals posted the supposedly hacked information onto their own website by accident.

“You can’t stir the pot, pour hot water all over yourself and then blame someone else,” Horgan said.

The NDP has also contacted a lawyer, he added.

One address linked to the alleged hacking attempt was traced to the Legislative Assembly in Victoria, according to the party. No proof was provided.

B.C.’s Privacy Commissioner told CTV News it has been notified about a breach of the Liberals’ website.

The NDP’s claim was supported by Mike Smyth, columnist for The Province newspaper, who said the information was publicly available on the Liberals’ website as recently as Monday morning.

Knowing that she royally screwed up and mounting pressure from all sectors, Clark did what she does best – just get on her knees and apologize.

Hours after an independent MLA Vicki Huntington called Christy Clark a “diva of deflection” over her handling of the BC Liberals’ privacy breach, the premier offered an apology for blaming the scandal on the opposition.

That apology took the form of a voicemail to NDP leader John Horgan, who was apparently not available when Clark tried to contact him Friday morning.

“When we jump to conclusions and we make a mistake, we should own up to it and I have no problem saying sorry because I made a mistake,” Clark told reporters.

Huntington revealed her office had discovered sensitive personal information unprotected on the Liberals’ website over a week ago.

For several days, the Liberals have claimed the data, which was gathered through a public policy consultation on Vancouver Island, was stolen in a hack over the weekend and passed on to journalists.

Huntington said she was actually the one who decided to contact a reporter, because she was concerned about the apparent lack of online security the Liberals had in place.

“I am not a hacker, I wouldn’t even know how to begin to hack,” she told CTV News.

“We got into that information with the click of a mouse. There was no password, no username, no encryption devices, it was just readily available – and that’s the issues that has been deflected so well by the premier. The Liberal website had… private information accessible to anybody in the world.”

Clark blamed the NDP for the alleged hack on Tuesday, despite having no evidence to offer to back up the criminal accusation.

She also suggested forces were attempting to undermine the democratic process, which Huntington said was the last straw in her decision to come forward, reported CTV News.

“Here’s a premier whose office is engaged in triple-deleting, who has used government employees to develop strategies for quick wins in ethnic communities, who invites wealthy donors into her offices, who has refused any attempt at parliamentary reform,” Huntington said.

“Really what we’re talking about is the pot calling the kettle black.”

On Thursday, NDP’s Horgan said her accusation raises concerning questions about Clark’s credibility leading into May’s election.

“When your leader thinks it’s OK to pull things out of thin air for a few days and run with it, it’s troubling,” he said. “It speaks to the premier’s character.”