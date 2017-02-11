NRI Bishnujee Singh Given UK’s Top Honour In Mathematics

LONDON – Cayley Aerospace Inc Chief Executive Officer Eur Ing Bishnujee Singh has been elected Fellows of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications in the UK on January 26. The honour recognises outstanding contribution to the advancement of mathematics.

The Indian-origin scientist is also a chartered mathematician of the same institute and also the first ever aeronautical engineer to be conferred as a chartered scientist with UK’s Science Council.

In 2011, Bishnujee Singh was awarded EUR ING (European Engineer) Award from FEANI Brussels. He became first ever engineer from India to receive this award.