Punjab Woman Wants Handicapped Fake Husband She Paid Rs. 800,000 Charged

The woman’s family claims that hearing and speech impaired NRI Bhupinder had promised to take his bride and her two brothers to the US. But she was dumped within a week of the marriage.

JALANDHAR – The Punjab NRI Commission has asked the SSP, Jalandhar Rural, to take action against a deaf and dumb NRI, who married a Phillaur-based woman on March 16 last year in lieu of money, and a middleman, who arranged the marriage.

The Tribune, had on October 18 last year, reported how foreign dreams turned sour for a 29-year-old woman, who married Bhupinder Singh from the US on the “promise that he would take her and her two younger brothers abroad”.

KS Nagra, a Jalandhar-based human rights activist, had forwarded the news report to the commission. The commission has said that prime facie, the woman seemed aggrieved with the false promise to change her and her family’s destiny by Bhupinder Singh and middleman Harnek Singh. The commission directed the SSP to submit the action-taken report by the next hearing.

The woman’s family claimed to have paid Rs 8 lakh at the time of marriage. They said Bhupinder promised to take her and her two brothers to the US. But the woman was allegedly dumped within a week of the marriage.

Later, she came to know that Bhupinder Singh was earlier married to Tejinder Kaur from Barapind village in Phillaur.

She alleged that the Phillaur police were not registering an FIR as local Akali leader Amarjit Singh Sandhu was shielding Harnek Singh.