Families, Entertainers To Be Featured On 51st Show Of Hearts Telethon This Saturday

BURNABY – The countdown is on for the 51stShow of Hearts, broadcast live on February 12 from the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver. Global BC will air full coverage of the one-day telethon from 9:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. both on-air and online via livestream on Globalnews.ca.

A decade’s long tradition, the Show of Hearts is the preeminent event of the year for Variety – the Children’s Charity. Funds raised from the annual showcase will go towards helping children with special needs all across British Columbia.

“The show itself is going to going to bean absolutely incredible jam-packed eight hours of entertainment, celebrations, and truly moving stories from some of our really courageous kids and families,” remarked Variety BC CEO, Kristy Gill. “Thanks to our wonderful partners at Global BC, we’re able to show British Columbians the real impact their contributions make, and we do it in a way that’s authentic and engaging.”

Global BC, in one incarnation or another, has been with Variety BC and the Show of Hearts for its entire history, since 1966.

“For more than 50 years we’ve been doing what we do best to support the extremely important work of Variety – the Children’s Charity. Supporting Variety is a huge part of Global BC’s commitment to helping children with special needs throughout BC,” said Kenton Boston, VP News and Information, Corus Radio, Western Canada.

In the lead up to the Show of Hearts, audiences can also tune in to Global Morning News from February 6 – 10to meet other families that have been helped by Variety, and enjoy special guest appearances by BCCountry Music Association Hall of Fame kids’ entertainer, Angela Kelman and Vancouver’s own alternative rock band, Odds.

Donations to the Show of Hearts telethon can be made anytime online at variety.bc.ca, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Variety – the Children’s Charity steps in where health care ends, providing direct help to children with special needs in BC and the Yukon. For over 50 years Variety has ensured children have the support to reach their potential.