NRIs Facing Inconvenience In Exchanging Scrapped Notes

AMRITSAR – Congress candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, on Monday alleged that NRIs are facing inconvenience in exchanging scrapped currency notes.

Resident Indian citizens who were abroad from November 9 to December 30 can exchange scrapped currency notes up to March 31, and NRIs, who were abroad during this period, can exchange their defunct notes up to June 30.

“RBI has arranged for this exchange at its Delhi and Mumbai branches which is practically impossible to approach for those who came for a short visit to India,” Aujla told mediapersons and demanded that exchange centres must be opened at airports as well as at district headquarters.

SBI and other nationalised banks must also be authorised to facilitate exchange of scrapped notes, he said.

Aujla demanded that the Centre must take measures to resolve this issue as soon as possible so that NRIs enjoy their stay in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.