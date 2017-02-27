Surrey To Celebrates Canada 150 With Free Concerts

SURREY – In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, the City of Surrey is set to be the City of Festivals this year. To honour this historic birthday, Surrey will be proudly showcasing our national and civic pride with premier concerts, festivals and community events all throughout our city.

“Surrey will be celebrating the best of our country and our people. I am delighted that our signature events will have major headliners who are not only first-rate artists in their own right, but they are all homegrown talent from BC,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Celebrations like this truly make our city and our country so magnificent by bringing families and our community together. Our events, as always, are free to the public and tailor made for festival goers of all ages.”

Featured Canada 150 performers and events:

· April 22 – Party for the Planet featuring Vancouver’s Shawn Hook. Best known for his hit single “Sound Of Your Heart,” which has hit over 17 million streams on Spotify worldwide and has been certified platinum in Canada.

· July 1 – Western Canada’s largest Canada Day Concert featuring national pop sensation Hedley. With six studio albums and over four million in sales, the award winning band has a strong local connection to the region with members raised in Surrey. The band just completed a national tour headlining arenas, and has enjoyed 17 number one MuchMusic videos and over 60 million online video views

· July 22-23 – Fusion Festival featuring Victoria’s Nelly Furtado. A philanthropist, We Day Ambassador and 2016 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award Recipient, Nelly Furtado is one of Canada’s most successful artists. Her career has spanned two decades and her music has reached every part of the globe with five albums and over 16 million records sold worldwide.

Canada 150 zones will be incorporated at every major event. The Canada 150 zones will showcase our history and include a variety of Canadian themed activities, along with amazing local performances by First Nation’s performers, hoop dancers, French-Canadian artists and more.

Also, new this year is Dominion Days (July 1-2) which will be held at historic Stewart Farm in South Surrey. The two day festival will celebrate Canada’s birthday by going back in time to turn of the century, 1900, complete with historic “re-enactors,” live music and entertainment.

Canada 150 celebrations are planned all across Surrey. From the City’s Museums and Galleries which will feature our nation’s arts, culture and heritage, to City Libraries where patrons will be asked to vote for their favourite Canadian author and story, to Canada 150 themed city sidewalks, crossings and flower displays, Surrey will be proudly displaying our national pride.

Concerts and entertainment are free to the public. Visit Surrey’s Canada 150 website for more information and details.