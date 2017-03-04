Palace Dancer: Meeting The Queen
Singer, Choreographer, Performing artist Shiamak Davar along with many VIP guests visited Buckingham Palace in London for a special event organized by Queen Elizabeth II. The Dance Guru Shiamak Davar along with Wendell Rodricks, Astad Deboo, Manish Arora amongst others represented India to celebrate UK-India Year of Culture on February 27. The events was organized by the British Council, together with the Indian High Commission in London, UK cultural institutions and their Indian counterparts.
