Palace Singer: Meeting The Queen

Renowned UK Bhangra music producer and performer Sukshinder Shinda was part of the VIP contingent representing India at the UK-India Cultural Year 2017. Shinda was invited by the royal family of UK to the UK-India Cultural opening reception at Buckingham Palace. Shinda’s long-time friend and supporter Bobby Nagra said all his friends and fans take a pride in this matter that Sukshinder Shinda was invited to be part of this prestigious event on an international platform. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh, hosted the event, which was a jackpot for the Punjabi music industry as not only Shinda but legendary singer Gurdas Maan had also been invited to attend the event.