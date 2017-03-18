Seema Verma Confirmed By Senate For Top Health Post In Trump Administration

WASHINGTON – The US Senate has confirmed Indian-American Seema Verma for a top healthcare position in the Trump administration. She is expected to play a key role in the government’s bid to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

Verma, who has been described by the White House as the “unquestionably qualified” first generation Indian-American, was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 55-43.

She is likely to play a key role in the healthcare reform of US President Donald Trump, who has made it a priority to repeal and replace the affordable healthcare of his predecessor Barack Obama.

The second Indian-American in the Trump Administration to be confirmed by the Senate, Verma would head the US $1 trillion Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services that provides health services to 130 million people.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was the first Indian-American Cabinet rank official to serve in any presidential administration.

The Senate vote on Verma’s confirmation was mostly on party lines.

A health policy consultant, Verma is known as the architect of healthcare reforms in several states, including Indiana.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Verma is extremely qualified with a health policy background and a record of success.

“She is committed to protecting Medicare and modernising Medicaid so the programmes deliver the best results for those who need it. She also understands the challenges that Obamacare has created for families,” he said.

“Ms Verma’s knowledge and leadership abilities will serve the American people well at CMS, an agency that touches the lives of millions every day. She will play an important role as we work to repeal and replace Obamacare, and put in place health care reforms that work for the American people,” said Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.