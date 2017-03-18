Except Two, All SAD-BJP Candidates Lose By Over 10,000 Votes In Amritsar District

AMRITSAR – As the Amritsar district witnessed a one-sided affair in favour of the Congress party as it bagged 10 out of the 11 seats, a heavy margin between the first and the second place made it all the more interesting.

Leaving aside two seats in which the victory margin for Congress candidates was less than 10,000, in all other eight seats, the victory margin for the winning Congress candidates was of more than 10,000.

Must read | Punjab election results: Hindus, urban populace propped up Congress show

The biggest win in Amritsar was scored by new entrant to the party and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who defeated his former BJP colleague Rajesh Honey by a margin of 42,809 votes.

The second largest drubbing came for BJP candidate Rakesh Gill who lost by a margin of 26,847 votes at the hands of Dr Raj Kumar Verka of the Congress.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh was also not far behind as he faced second successive defeat by 21,116 votes.

In Amritsar South constituency, Congress nominee Inderbir Bolaria defeated AAP’s Inderbir Nijjer by a margin of 22,658 votes.

Former local bodies minister Anil Joshi, one of the prominent faces of Amritsar, also lost by 14,000 votes at the hands of Congress candidate Sunil Datti.

In the rural segment of the district, Harpartap Ajnala of Congress outclassed SAD’s Boni Ajnala by 18,713 votes. In Jandiala also, Congress candidate won by 18,422 votes. Former Akali minister Gulzar Singh Ranike also faced a defeat by 10,202 votes.

It was only in Baba Bakala and Rajasansi segments that the Congress nominees won by 6,587 and 5,727 votes respectively.

The lone winner for SAD in Amritsar district, Bikram Singh Majithia however, won by 22,000 votes