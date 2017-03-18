Navjot Singh Sidhu Strikes Big Win, Proves Game-Changer

AMRITSAR – Making a last-minute entry into the Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu not only trounced his BJP rival Rajesh Honey with a big margin of over 42,000 votes from Amritsar East, but also played a role of a game-changer for the party in the crucial Majha region.

Sidhu, who was launched into party by vice-president Rahul Gandhi just a few days before the polls, also gave the much-needed fillip to the Congress as a star campaigner. He campaigned hard in the region and made a huge impact in the neighbouring seats. The Congress won 10 out of the 11 seats in Amritsar district.

Sidhu had been attacking Badals while being a BJP MP from Amritsar and his wife also fired salvos at them while being a chief parliamentary secretary in the SAD-BJP government. Once in the Congress, they just carried on the invective against the ruling family.

Sidhu, who has reportedly struck a close rapport with Rahul Gandhi, has played a pivotal role in boosting the Congress fortunes. He is likely to get a major role in the Congress establishment in the coming days.

Talking to media here, Sidhu said, “The win in Punjab is revival of the Congress. Its our gift to the party high command. It is just the beginning. The Congress will take energy from here and spread it in the country.”

On the debacle of SAD, he said, “Sukhbir Badal and the Akali Dal have been rejected because they had made politics their business. They thought the treasury of Punjab was their property. Arrogance has been defeated. It is destruction of the evil.”

On the Congress agenda in Punjab, he said, “Their will be no hate against anyone and I promise party president Sonia Gandhi that we will work very hard to revive Punjab”.