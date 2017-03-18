SAD Leader Shot Dead In Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR – The district vice president of Shiromani Akali Dal was shot dead, allegedly by a retired Colonel at Pheochichi village in this district tonight, police said.

SAD leader Gurbachan Singh (80) was returning home after getting fodder for cattle when Surjit Singh Pherochichi, a retired Colonel, allegedly shot him dead with a licensed pistol, they said.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The reason for the shooting is being investigated, a police official said.

Pherochichi, the accused in the case, is said to be a Congress worker and had earlier worked for the People’s Party of Punjab before its merger, police said, adding a case has been registered against him.

Gurdaspur DSP AD Singh and other police officials reached at spot and started investigations.

The body of the SAD leader has been sent for post-mortem, police said.