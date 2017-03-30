Jazzy B. Meet And Greet Happening In Surrey On Sunday Morning

Following Jazzy’s birthday (also his buddy Bobby Nagra’s Janam-Din) on Saturday, April 1, Folk N Funky 2 Meet & Greet will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at Crown Palace on Nordel Way in Surrey from 11am – 2pm. It’s a Free public event so Come meet the Crown Prince of Bhangra Jazzy B. for a special pictures and Autograph signing and copies of the album available for sale. This is all happening to celebrate the official launch of Jazzy’s Folk-N-Funky 2 in Canada. With his first full album in many years, Jazzy is returning to the glory days with his first full album in a while with Folk N Funky With, which again sees him not only return to the hey-days of UK-style fusion sound but also with the man behind Jazzy’s success Sukshinder Shinda, who provides the music as well as return of Jazzy’s long-time friend and supporter Bobby Nagra being one of the key presenters alongside Zee Music.

By R. Paul Dhillon

SURREY – April 1 weekend is turning out to be a Jazzy B Weekend in his hometown of Surrey and it’s no April’s Fook joke.

Following Jazzy’s birthday (also his buddy Bobby Nagra’s Janam-Din) on Saturday, April 1, Folk N Funky 2 Meet & Greet will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at Crown Palace on Nordel Way in Surrey from 11am – 2pm.

It’s a Free public event so Come meet the Crown Prince of Bhangra Jazzy B. for a special pictures and Autograph signing and copies of the album available for sale.

There will also be a special Folk n Funky 2 Launch Party on March 31st but that’s an exclusive event and you have to know someone to get in to that very secret location party

This is all happening to celebrate the official launch of Jazzy’s Folk-N-Funky 2 in Canada. With his first full album in many years, Jazzy is returning to the glory days with his first full album in a while with Folk N Funky With, which again sees him not only return to the hey-days of UK-style fusion sound but also with the man behind Jazzy’s success Sukshinder Shinda, who provides the music as well as return of Jazzy’s long-time friend and supporter Bobby Nagra being one of the key presenters alongside Zee Music.

The original Folk N Funky is not only one of the most iconic bhangra albums of all time but also served as a great launch pad for Jazzy and Shinda’s career, catapulting them to the forefront of major international stardom.

Using some of the original equipment and instruments to further recreate that iconic sound, the Music Man Shinda and Jazzy B., now a mega superstar, are looking to give fans the ultimate music experience and a reminder of the glory days of UK fusion Bhangra music.

Folk-N-Funky-Jazzy-ShindaBrand-D-Media-new-001Judging by the opening track London Patola Reloaded, which was released this week worldwide with a super-Jazzy video, Folk N Funky 2 looks to be a wicked album for the ages. The album, featuring tracks Majajne, Chor-Chor-Chor, Jat Surme and Akhian and even super hit track Naag getting another recreation, will be released shortly but the opening track has already hit over 3 million views on Youtube.

The pairing of Jazzy B and Sukshinder Shinda has always produced classic hits and is a partnership that just works. The crisp production by Sukshinder Shinda compliments Jazzy B’s folk style vocals perfectly in this old-skool Jazzy B songs album.