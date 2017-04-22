AAP Punjab Convener Ghuggi Says State Party Leaders To Be In Command In Future Elections

ROPAR – State AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, aka Ghuggi, said here that the party’s Punjab leadership would be in command during all future elections in the state.

Waraich, who was here to meet party volunteers, said the Delhi-based Political Affairs Committee would frame guidelines, which would be implemented by state leaders. However, he denied that the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections was due to the “interference” of leaders from Delhi.

He said the party would contest the corporation elections, while a decision on contesting other civic body elections in the state was yet to be taken.