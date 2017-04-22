Army Recruitment Rally In Punjab Sees 30% Surge In Online Registration

LUDHIANA – Online registration for the army recruitment rally registered a 30%increase as compared to last year. A whopping 20,295 candidates took the online route to register for the rally that commenced on Tuesday. Candidates from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar distrcits are taking part in the rally. Last year, 15,000 candidates had registered online for the recruitment.

Brig JS Samyal, deputy director, general recruiting of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, said 20,295 candidates have registered for this rally that will continue till April 26.

He added that 1,871 candidates of 2,658 registered candidates took part in the rally on the first day. This comprised recruitment for soldier (tradesman) category of Rupnagar and SAS Nagar districts, and soldier (technical) and soldier (technical nursing assistant) of Ludhiana, Moga, SAS Nagar and Rupnagar districts.

Brig Samyal further said the candidates were being screened for physical fitness and measurements, along with medical examination and document verification. The candidates were also undergoing doping tests, monitored by drug screening kits. Successful candidates will then undergo a written test on May 28, 2017 and those who made through merit will then be sent to different training centres and further induction into the arms and services of the Indian Army.

He added that the recruitment process was fully computerised and transparent, involving an independent and separate board of officers. Director, recruiting, Col Kamal Kishore and other senior army officers were also present. Sources said three candidates underwent a doping test on the first day, all of whom cleared the test.